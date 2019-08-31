 Column: Paʻē hewa ka leo holina, he holina naʻe ka mea e pono ai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Paʻē hewa ka leo holina, he holina naʻe ka mea e pono ai

  • By Laiana Wong
Synopsis: The loss of rainforest in Brazil is certainly problematic, but not because it contain 20% of the world’s oxygen. This fearmongering might lead to corrective action, but for the wrong reasons. Read more

