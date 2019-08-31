 Letter: Crises, inertia point to Hawaii as failing state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Crises, inertia point to Hawaii as failing state

We face a multitude of serious problems: leadership incapable or unwilling to respond; society fraying due to overcrowding, traffic, cost of living; and an electorate retreating into family/self-protection. Read more

