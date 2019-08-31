 City puts more owners on notice for rental violations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City puts more owners on notice for rental violations

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The city Department of Planning and Permitting has now issued 18 notices of violations to property owners for allegedly violating the city’s new law that bans online advertising of illegal short-term rentals. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu police seek man who failed to appear for court hearing

Scroll Up