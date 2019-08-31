Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> There are more than 9 million visitors to Hawaii per year, far exceeding the 1.4 million residents. Lee Cataluna’s column on Page B1 Friday incorrectly said Hawaii is nowhere near the imbalance of tourists to residents that occurs in the Netherlands, where 19 million tourists outnumber residents.