 Kaukonahua Road reopens between Wahiawa and Waialua
Top News

Kaukonahua Road reopens between Wahiawa and Waialua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 p.m.

Honolulu police have reopened Kaukonahua Road after investigating a motorcycle crash earlier today.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, Kaukonahua was closed at Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa and at Kamehameha Highway in Waialua.

