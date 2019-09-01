Kaukonahua Road reopens between Wahiawa and Waialua

Honolulu police have reopened Kaukonahua Road after investigating a motorcycle crash earlier today.
According to the City and County of Honolulu, Kaukonahua was closed at Wilikina Drive in Wahiawa and at Kamehameha Highway in Waialua.
