Maui firefighters fighting brush fire in Kahului

Maui firefighters are fighting a brush fire in the area of Pulehu Road in Kahului this afternoon.
Multiple units and Air 1 are on the scene. There are road closures in the area. The area of the fire is bordered by Hookele Street, Hansen Road and Hana Highway.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.