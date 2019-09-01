Back in the Day on Maui

50 years ago …

Former Maui Police Chief Edward J. Hitchcock said he intends to run against Elmer F. Cravalho next year for mayor of Maui County.

Mayor Cravalho responded, “What guarantee has he or anyone else got that I’ll be a candidate for mayor next year?”

Hitchcock was fired as chief in April after saying in a speech to the Maui Chamber of Commerce he was going to be fired because of the influence of gamblers in the county government.

Asked why he was now entering politics, Hitchcock said, “If you’re going to change anything on Maui, you’ve got to start from the top down. Elmer’s the boss.”

60 years ago …

Jack W. Hall, ILWU regional director, told a Labor Day celebration crowd of 1,000 here that “most of the vestiges of feudalism have been destroyed in Hawaii.”

Recounting the gains labor has made in the Islands during the past 30 years, Hall said, “In 1927, when I first set foot in Hawaii, I was appalled at the way workers were treated.”

Hall declared that since then the unions have come a long way in Hawaii.

“There are a few spots yet to be cleaned up, but here on Maui you have, with your victory at Haliimaile, just about hit the bottom of the barrel.”

Hall was referring to the recent 16-day strike of field workers at the Haliimaile division of the Maui Pineapple Co.

70 years ago …

Twenty-six horses are holding regular workouts at the Kahului Fairgrounds in preparation for the Maui County Fair and Racing Association’s meet on Labor Day.

Mrs. F.F. Baldwin’s Ana Bolinty, a dark brown filly who is full sister to Bo Kaana, tops the 2-year-old field in pre-meet performances.

Bo Kaana, meanwhile, is being prepared for her appearance in the feature race on Labor Day. She made fine showings on Maui and in Hilo and at Kailua, Oahu, and is considered one of the fastest sprinters in the territory.

New arrivals on the track include Pookela, a 2-year-old chestnut filly owned by Makawao trainer M.P. Tavares.