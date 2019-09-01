 Kauai County buys 417 acres of former sugar cane lands | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kauai County buys 417 acres of former sugar cane lands

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kauai County has purchased 417 acres of former sugar cane plantation land between Waimea and Kekaha for potential housing, recreation and other economic development opportunities. Read more

