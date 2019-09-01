Kauai County buys 417 acres of former sugar cane lands

Kauai County has purchased 417 acres of former sugar cane plantation land between Waimea and Kekaha for potential housing, recreation and other economic development opportunities. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.