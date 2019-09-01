 Lee Cataluna: Patchwork creation puts the comfort in comforter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Lee Cataluna: Patchwork creation puts the comfort in comforter

  By Lee Cataluna
  • Today
  • Updated 10:10 p.m.

Vintage patchwork pieces with loud ’60s style aloha print fabric were much more than blankets. They were used for picnics, protecting couches from pets, covering car interiors and more. Read more

