Motorcycle hits van, two injured on Kunia Road

Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition after the motorcycle they were riding hit a van on Kunia Road.
Emergency Medical Services personnel reported that the injured were a man and a women in their mid-20s.
No further information was available.
