Police search for driver who shot teen by roadside in Makaha

Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder who pulled a gun while driving and shot a teenager by the roadside in Makaha shortly before midnight.
The 37-year-old suspect and the 16-year-old boy had argued Sunday, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
The man returned in a car and shot him, striking him once, and then fled at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police reported.
The boy was treated at an area hospital. The case has been assigned to the police department’s Major Crimes Detail.
