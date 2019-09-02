Tropical Storm Juliette in East Pacific expected to quickly strengthen into hurricane

Tropical Storm Juliette in the East Pacific is expected to become a hurricane later today as it heads northwest.

As of early this morning, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was 465 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Juliette was moving northwest at 14 mph.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from Juliette’s center.

“Juliette is forecast to quickly strengthen today, and rapid intensification is a real possibility during the next 24 hours or so given the seemingly favorable environment, ” forecasters said this morning. But they said beyond Tuesday, the storm should weaken over cooler waters if it continues moving northwest as projected.

By Saturday, the end of the current five-day forecast, Juliette is expected to be a weakening tropical storm still hundreds of miles east of the Central Pacific and more than 1,500 miles east of Hawaii, according the hurricane center.