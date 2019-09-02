Star-Advertiser’s Endless Summer Photo Contest winners showcase Hawaii’s beauty

Hawaii’s joyful beauty came shining through in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Endless Summer Photo Contest this year.

Every day in August, the newspaper featured one photo among the hundreds of entries. This weekend, the three contest winners — chosen by Star-Advertiser staff — were announced.

Cora Hiranaka, 64, of Honolulu, took first place for her shot of frolicking Rob Law at the Corteva Agriscience sunflower farm in Waialua. Law, an Instagram nature photographer and outdoor enthusiast, happened to be modeling on a photo shoot nearby.

Hiranaka entry was taken in July on her first outing since undergoing a double knee replacement in May. The retired Department of Education occupational therapist turned dog photographer used a Canon 5D MK IV. She won $300 and a 40-by-60 inch Colorfuse metal print of her photo.

Second place went to Jasen Kaya, 35, of Moanalua. The Pearl Harbor Shipyard mechanical engineer called his entry “Saltwater Summer Sweetness,” featuring his 4-year-old daughter, Jodi Kaya, swimming below the water’s surface at Honaunau on Hawaii island.

He described the Kayas as an “ocean family” and said his daughter gets particularly sassy when she is in the water.

His image was pulled from video shot on a GoPro 7 Black. He received $200 and a 30-by-40 inch Colorfuse Metal Print of his photo.

Marianna Fernie, 52, of Kaneohe, won third place after she entered the contest on a lark. Fernie said she captured a family reunion photo that expressed the sentiment she felt finally having her mom, sisters, niece and son visit her in the islands after living on Oahu for eight years.

The photo shows her husband, Kimo Fernie, pulling up in a 18-foot 1968 Sleekcraft to pick up the family for a cocktail cruise on Kaneohe Bay.

The retired retail manager used a Canon Rebel T6 from a lanai overlooking the water. She won $100 and an 18-by-24 inch Colorfuse Metal Print of her photo.