Maui brushfire singes 100 acres

A brushfire that began Sunday off Pulehu Road in Kahului consumed more than 100 acres, was contained overnight by firefighters.

The Maui Fire Department said in a press release that crews on Monday continued to work to extinguish hot spots and flare ups. The cause remains under investigation.

Sunday’s brushire was the latest of several this summer, including one last month in the Central Valley that scorched more than 2,500 acres.