 Crabb and Gibb win AVP tourney in Chicago
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Crabb and Gibb win AVP tourney in Chicago

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

After losing in the fourth-round of the AVP Chicago Championships on Saturday, the second-ranked duo of Punahou graduate Taylor Crabb and Jake Gibb fought back to defend its tournament title Sunday. Read more

