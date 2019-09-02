University of Hawaii receiver Cedric Byrd gets Mountain West Conference recognition

University of Hawaii football player Cedric Byrd went from zero to hero.

Byrd, a senior slot receiver, today was named the Mountain West Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Byrd caught 14 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns in the Rainbow Warriors’ season-opening victory over Arizona on Aug. 24. That was one of two games played on so-called “Week Zero.” This past weekend was widely considered to be the opening of the college football season.

Last year, UH also was the lone Mountain West school to play on “Week Zero.” The league decided there was not a big enough sampling size to award a player-of-the-week honor for that weekend. Because the Warriors had a bye this past weekend, the league decided UH’s opening game could be included for consideration in this week’s awards.

Byrd, who played left slotback in 2018, moved to the right slot this season as the successor to John Ursua. Ursua relinquished his senior season to apply for the 2019 NFL Draft. Ursua is now with the Seattle Seahawks.