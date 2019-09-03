11-year-old boy strikes 3-year-old sister with family car in East Maui

Maui police confirmed that a three-year-old girl went to the hospital after her older brother accidentally struck her with the family car in East Maui.
Her 11-year-old brother was moving the car upon the request of his father, who was mowing the lawn, according to police. The girl went to Hana Medical Center on Monday night with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Police are investigating the incident.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.