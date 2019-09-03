Megan Kau is running for City Prosecutor

Former Deputy Prosecutor Megan Kau announced today her intention to run for Honolulu City Prosecutor in 2020.

No one else has publicly announced for city prosecutor. The candidate filing period starts in February.

Kau, 42, was a deputy prosecutor from 2006 to 2010.

In July, she filed a petition on behalf of her former boss Peter Carlisle asking the court to declare Carlisle eligible to run for his old job. Carlisle said he is withdrawing the petition and is throwing his support behind Kau.

Current Honolulu City Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro has been on paid leave since March, after the FBI notified him that he is the target of a criminal investigation.