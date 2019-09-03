Motorcyclist dies after collision with van; passenger remains critical

A 24-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night after a two-vehicle collision in Waipahu.

Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash occurred on Kunia Road near Anonui Street at about 3:05 p.m. Monday.

Police said the motorcyclist operating a blue 2006 Honda CBR was traveling southbound at “a high rate of speed” on Kunia Road with a 22-year-old passenger.

The motorcyclist was seen on the northbound lane overtaking vehicles on the southbound lane when he collided into the rear of a white 2005 Chevy Express van.

Police said the van was traveling south and waiting to make a left turn into a farm access road at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center where the 24-year-old man died.

Police said the passenger remains in critical condition this morning. Both the motorcyclist and the woman were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The van driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police said speed was a factor.

This is the 39th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 41 at the same time last year.