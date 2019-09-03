 Column: Hawaii’s energy goals have room for renewable natural gas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii’s energy goals have room for renewable natural gas

  • By Alicia Moy
  • Today
  • Updated 6:45 p.m.

As Hawaii works to become 100% carbon neutral by 2045, Hawaii Gas is doing its part to reduce the effects of climate change our state, and the planet, by producing clean and renewable energy, including solar. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: If Poliahu objects, then don’t build the TMT

Scroll Up