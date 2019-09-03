 Hawaii’s students stand out nationally as digital storytellers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s students stand out nationally as digital storytellers

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:42 p.m.

As a seventh grader at Waianae Intermediate, Crystal Cebedo got straight A’s and led the color guard team while navigating her toughest road ever — and capturing that journey on film. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Son on gap-year adventure can register car by mail with extra form

Scroll Up