University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Rasmussen earns national player of week honor

Hawaii junior hitter Jolie Rasmussen today was named the national player of the week by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

Rasmussen is the 10th Rainbow Wahine to be so honored and the first since Nikki Taylor on Nov. 22, 2016.

Rasmussen, named the Big West player of the week on Monday, had a team-high 57 kills in the three victories in the Hawaiian Airlines Classic. The transfer from Oregon had 19 kills, hitting .432, and added 10 digs in the four-set upset of then-No. 13 Washington on Sunday.

Rasmussen also had 19 kills in the five-set win over then-No. 21 San Diego and in the 3-2 victory over St. John’s. She was named the HAL Classic most outstanding player.

No. 20 Hawaii continues its season with the Heineken Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center. In Thursday’s openers, Sacramento State plays Denver at 4:45 p.m. followed by Army against Hawaii at 7 p.m.