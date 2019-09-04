$31.5 million in Hawaii military projects to be cut for border wall

A total of $31.5 million for security improvements to the back gate of Marine Corps Base Hawaii and an Air Force training facility at Hickam Field is being diverted for President Donald Trump’s border wall, U.S. Rep. Ed Case said today.

Case, a Hawaii Democrat, criticized the president’s announcement of a planned diversion of $3.6 billion in already appropriated funds for high-priority military projects to build a border wall that Case noted was neither authorized nor funded by Congress.

“This attempted raid on already-funded projects by the president is not only a subversion of the authority of Congress, but will compromise military readiness and security and lower morale across the Department of Defense,” said Case, who was informed today of the Hawaii project cuts.

“The Congress did not authorize $3.6 billion to pay for a border wall. I support continuing our evaluation of whether and to what extent an additional border wall should be built and funded as part of responsibly securing our borders. But Congress will not enable this move by appropriating new funds to backfill the projects now defunded,” Case said in a release.

The Defense Department indicated that if the Mokapu Gate project is canceled, the Marine Corps base will be out of compliance with anti-terrorism and force protection standards and regulations, said Case, a member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on military construction, veterans affairs and related agencies.

The two projects are among 127 military construction projects in the country and overseas to be cut for the border wall extension.

Case noted that the question of whether Trump has exceeded his authority is currently pending in the federal courts of appeal after the federal district court ordered an injunction against the president’s earlier effort.