Apparent stabbing on River Street leaves man in serious condition

A 29-year-old man found on River Street in Honolulu is in serious condition from apparent stabbing.
Emergency Medical Services said the incident occurred about 4 p.m., and the man had apparently been assaulted and stabbed. He was transported to an emergency room.
No further information is available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.