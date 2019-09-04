 Apparent stabbing on River Street leaves man in serious condition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Apparent stabbing on River Street leaves man in serious condition

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:07 p.m.

A 29-year-old man found on River Street in Honolulu is in serious condition from apparent stabbing.

Emergency Medical Services said the incident occurred about 4 p.m., and the man had apparently been assaulted and stabbed. He was transported to an emergency room.

No further information is available.

