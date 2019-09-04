 Crash closes all eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crash closes all eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway in Nanakuli

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:36 p.m.

Police have closed all eastbound lanes of Farrington Highway by Princess Kahanu Avenue due to a motor vehicle collision.

Police sent the alert just before 4:30 p.m. today.

One contraflow lane is set up at this time.

