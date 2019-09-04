Fire at food warehouse in Kailua caused by arcing in electrical wiring

Honolulu firefighters on Tuesday evening responded to a two-alarm warehouse fire off of Kapaa Quarry Road.

HFD responded with 35 personnel to 905 Kalanianaole Highway and found black smoke emanating from Pomai Kulolo, a Hawaiian food and catering business at about 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control at 6:41 p.m. and extinguished at 7:03 p.m., according to HFD.

No one was working at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidentally caused by arcing in electrical wiring. Fire damages are estimated at $35,000 to the structure, and $41,000 to its contents.