Manoa Falls Trail closures for repair work pushed back

The closure of the popular Manoa Falls Trail for repair work has been pushed back to mid-September.

A rock hazard mitigation fence project that was originally expected to begin earlier this summer is now expected to start in October, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, resulting in a modified trail closure schedule.

Unless there is a flash flood warning, the trail will remain open until Sept. 16, according to DLNR.

In a Facebook post, DLNR said after that date, “it is anticipated that the trail will be closed weekdays only for up to two months (until Friday, Nov. 15) with NO alternating week closed/open trail schedule.”

Commercial tours are limited to weekdays only.

In July, state officials announced the Manoa Falls Trail, part of its Na Ala Hele Trails & Access Program, would undergo $136,000 in safety upgrades, which includes repairs to the staircase leading to the waterfall viewing area and efforts to reduce soil erosion, among other improvements.

The popular Manoa Falls Trail averages about 200,000 hikers annually.