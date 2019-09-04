Muggy conditions reign for Hawaii despite return of stronger tradewinds

Light to moderate trades are expected to increase today, National Weather Service forecasters said, and to continue in the moderate to breezy range through the upcoming weekend.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, especially through the overnight and early morning hours as pockets of higher moisture move from east to west through the isles today through Thursday.

Today’s highs range between 89 to 94 degrees Fahrenheit, with east winds in the 15 to 20 mph range.

The heat index, what it feels like when temperature and relative humidity are combined, is expected to reach as high as 101 degrees in Kapolei, 100 in Kahului, 96 in Honolulu and Lihue, and 92 in Hilo this afternoon.

On Tuesday, two temperatures matched record highs from previous years. A high of 93 degrees at Honolulu tied with the old record set in 2005. A high of 89 degrees at Lihue tied with the old record set in 1981. Two record highs and four ties have been set, so far, in the first three days of September in Lihue, Honolulu, and Kahului.

Weather officials say another surge of deep tropical moisture will become a possibility late this weekend and early next week as a potential tropical cyclone passes south of the state.