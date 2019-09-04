Pearl City man, 25, dies after hitting electrical line while landscaping

A 25-year-old Pearl City man who was landscaping in Kahaluu died Tuesday after he apparently struck an electrical line.

Paramedics were called to Melekula Road around 2:50 p.m. and treated the man for cardiac arrest before taking him to an emergency room in critical condition, according to Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city’s Emergency Medical Services Department.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified the victim as Purcell Leota of Pearl City.