 With doctored map, Trump insists he was right about Dorian heading for Alabama | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

With doctored map, Trump insists he was right about Dorian heading for Alabama

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 p.m.

Never mind that the Alabama office of the National Weather Service quickly responded to Trump’s original claim by insisting that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.” Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii to get Navy ROTC program for first time

Scroll Up