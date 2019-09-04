 Letter: Industry CEOs oppose relaxing methane rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Industry CEOs oppose relaxing methane rules

  • Today
  • Updated 7:49 p.m.

The proposal by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era Environmental Protection Agency methane emission regulations, making it less costly for the oil and gas industry to extract fossil fuels, was not met with universal applause by industry CEOs (“EPA to roll back rules on methane, a key contributor to climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 30). Read more

