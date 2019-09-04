Chipping away at short-term rentals

After receiving notices of violation of Honolulu’s tougher vacation-rentals law, at least one property owner pulled advertising while another changed it to offer stays of 30 days or more, which complies with Ordinance 19-89. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.