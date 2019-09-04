 Protesters allege the state intends to send Hawaii National Guard troops to Mauna Kea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Protesters allege the state intends to send Hawaii National Guard troops to Mauna Kea

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

The activists blocking Mauna Kea Access Road announced Tuesday “there has been word” that the state will use Hawaii National Guard troops and out-of-state law enforcement officers in the next 30 days to clear the way for construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope to begin. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s students stand out nationally as digital storytellers

Scroll Up