Former death row inmate, alleged accomplice charged in Waikiki robbery

Prosecutors have charged two men in connection with a robbery in Waikiki.

Former Delaware death row inmate Isaiah McCoy, 30, and Joshua Pulliam, 33, were charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery.

McCoy was released from custody after posting $20,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in District Court Monday.

Pulliam remains in custody in lieu of $11,000 bail and is expected to appear in court today.

Police said two suspects later identified as McCoy and Pulliam approached a 40-year-old man on Kuhio Avenue at about 2:25 a.m. Tuesday. The men allegedly used physical force and took a piece of jewelry.

Police said they fled on foot to a vehicle which crashed shortly afterwards.

McCoy was exonerated in 2017 of a drug-related murder in Delaware after a judge found him not guilty at a retrial.

In 2018, he was charged in Hawaii with sex trafficking. Federal prosecutors later dropped the case after discovering the case agent withheld evidence.