Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Kapolei care home since Wednesday

Police are searching for a 70-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease has been missing from his Kapolei care home since Wednesday afternoon.
Martin McCormack, who is Hawaiian-Caucasian, was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at his Kapolei care home.
His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being. He also is in need of daily medication for several other medical conditions, police said.
He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Miami Heat sleeveless jersey and black shorts.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send a web tip to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3Tips app.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.