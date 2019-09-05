Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Kapolei care home since Wednesday

Police are searching for a 70-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease has been missing from his Kapolei care home since Wednesday afternoon.

Martin McCormack, who is Hawaiian-Caucasian, was last seen at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at his Kapolei care home.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being. He also is in need of daily medication for several other medical conditions, police said.

He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black Miami Heat sleeveless jersey and black shorts.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send a web tip to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3Tips app.