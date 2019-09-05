State turns on new traffic cameras at Maui intersections

The state’s network of traffic cameras has been expanded to include Maui, offering real-time views of traffic conditions at key intersections on the Valley Isle at its GoAkamai website and app.

“The cameras are an additional resource for people to see live traffic conditions on Maui roadways to help plan their commute and avoid certain areas if necessary,” said Gov. David Ige in a news release. “We are working to have more state roadways on neighbor islands connected soon.”

Camera installations were completed over the summer, and they can pan, tilt and zoom, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation. They will be used to monitor traffic conditions, not traffic violations.

Traffic cameras have been installed at the following intersections:

>> Haleakala Highway and Hana Highway

>> Honoapiilani Highway and North Kihei Road

>> Airport Access Road and Hana Highway

>> Piilani Highway and Piikea Street

>> Maui Veterans Highway and North Kihei Road

>> Kaahumanu Avenue and Kahului Beach Road

>> Hana Highway and Baldwin Avenue

>> Haleakala Highway and Kula Highway

>> Honoapiilani Highway and Keawe Street

Cameras are also planned for the Kuihelani/Puunene intersection, which is currently part of an improvement project to be finished by the end of year.

In addition, HDOT announced that it has modernized traffic signals at all 82 existing signalized intersections on Maui.

The signals are now part of a cloud-based Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) which consists of controllers, a travel time system, and monitors which enable HDOT to remotely optimize traffic signal timing on Maui.

“The cameras allow the Highways Division and our county partners the ability to manage the roadway system in real time and adjust to traffic conditions as necessary,” said state Highways Deputy Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “We are working hard to get the remainder of the system connected to ensure we can maximize the efficiency of the system that we have throughout the day.”

To access the Maui cameras, visit GoAkamai.org, click on the “CAMERAS” tab and enter “Maui,” or scroll over the Maui map and click on a camera icon for a specific intersection.