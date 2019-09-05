 Yamanoha still rail spokesman despite guilty plea in union case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Yamanoha still rail spokesman despite guilty plea in union case

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.

Russell Yamanoha’s employment as a spokesman for the Honolulu rail authority is “unchanged” despite his guilty plea this week to a federal conspiracy charge for falsifying the results of a union election, according to rail Director of Communications Bill Brennan. Read more

Previous Story
Apparent stabbing on River Street leaves man in serious condition

Scroll Up