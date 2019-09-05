B.J. Penn’s UFC career over, according to Dana White

UFC president Dana White told ESPN today that former two-division world champion and UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn will not compete again in the UFC.

White had previously agreed to let Penn, who is on a seven-fight losing streak, face Nik Lentz at an event later this year, but that is no longer happening.

“He won’t fight again, that’s it,” White told ESPN. “After what I saw in that video, BJ needs to, you know, he needs to focus on his personal life before he thinks about fighting.”

White is referring to recent video posted by TMZ in which Penn is shown getting into a street fight on the Big Island and getting knocked out.

Penn has also been caught on video fighting outside of a strip club on Oahu recently.

