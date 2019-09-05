No. 20 Rainbow Wahine recover from early stumble to beat Army

Junior middle Sky Williams put down a career-high 13 kills and No. 20 Hawaii turned back Army in tonight’s second match of the 14th Heineken Invitational, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Junior hitter Jolie Rasmussen and freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig each added 10 kills for the Rainbow Wahine (4-0), who outdug the Black Knights (3-1) 84-80. Rasmussen finished with her second double-double of the season, notching 10 digs.

Sydney Morriss had 13 kills and Courtney Horace 11 for Army. Junior libero Ana Oglivie (‘Iolani) finished with a match-high 22 digs. Junior hitter Brooke Van Sickle had 20 digs for the Wahine.

Hawaii senior setter Bailey Choy had her first double-double with 21 assists and 14 digs.

In today’s first match. Denver needed 70 minutes to sweep Sacramento State, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21. The Pioneers (4-0) take on the Black Knights (3-1) on Friday at 4:45 p.m.

The Wahine, 4-0 for the first time since 2015, take on the the Hornets (2-3) in the 7 p.m. second match.