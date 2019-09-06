8 displaced by Kalihi fire

Eight people were displaced this afternoon after fire engulfed a single-story home on Winant Street in Kalihi.
Forty-seven firefighters with 12 units responded to the family home at 903 Winant St. at about 12:35 p.m. and found it fully involved with fire, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.
Firefighters extinguished the fire at 1:17 p.m.
Three people were home when the blaze broke out and escaped after hearing someone yelling, Seguirant said.
The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents, including seven adults and one boy.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause and damage estimate for the fire.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.