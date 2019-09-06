8 displaced by Kalihi fire

Eight people were displaced this afternoon after fire engulfed a single-story home on Winant Street in Kalihi.

Forty-seven firefighters with 12 units responded to the family home at 903 Winant St. at about 12:35 p.m. and found it fully involved with fire, said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 1:17 p.m.

Three people were home when the blaze broke out and escaped after hearing someone yelling, Seguirant said.

The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced residents, including seven adults and one boy.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause and damage estimate for the fire.