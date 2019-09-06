Police search for suspects in Liliha attempted murder

Police are looking for two male suspects who pulled a 33-year-od man from his tent in Liliha and allegedly assaulted him.

Police said the two pulled him from the tent and stabbed him multiple times.

The stabbing occurred in Liliha at 1:45 p.m. today.

They fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

They face charges of attempted second-degree murder.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.