Police search for suspects in Liliha attempted murder

Police are looking for two male suspects who pulled a 33-year-od man from his tent in Liliha and allegedly assaulted him.
Police said the two pulled him from the tent and stabbed him multiple times.
The stabbing occurred in Liliha at 1:45 p.m. today.
They fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.
They face charges of attempted second-degree murder.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
