Texas man dies while snorkeling off Maui

A 64-year-old Texas man died today after he was found floating face down while snorkeling off Kaanapali Beach in West Maui.

A Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa employee pulled the man from the water about 30 yards from the beach, also known as Black Rock, and onto the rocks at about 10 a.m. and began CPR until lifeguards arrived. Lifeguards and firefighters attempted to use an AED and performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene.

Firefighters used a personal watercraft to bring him back to the beach. He was using a full-face mask and snorkeling in flat, calm water, firefighters said.