Corrections

>> The average unit price for the Victoria Place condominium project is more than $1 million. Information accompanying a story about the building permit for the Ward Village tower was inaccurate on Page A1 Thursday.

>> “Children of Eden” begins its run at Paliku Theatre today. A caption in a Play section story was inaccurate on Page D2 Thursday.