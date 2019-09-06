 Column: Space may be too vast to find intelligent life beyond Earth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Space may be too vast to find intelligent life beyond Earth

  • By Richard Brill
  • Today
  • Updated 1:27 a.m.

Where is ET? After nearly 50 years of searching for intelligent signals from space, astronomers have yet to receive a single verifiable signal of intelligent origin. Read more

