 UH schedule features 4 power-conference foes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH schedule features 4 power-conference foes

  • By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The full 2019-20 Hawaii women’s basketball schedule was released on Thursday afternoon, featuring 17 home dates and four power-conference opponents in nonconference play. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 6, 2019

Scroll Up