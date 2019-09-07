Driver injured after hitting pit in road near Honolulu airport exit

A man was seriously injured this morning after his Toyota Matrix sedan crashed into a hole on a road near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
The hole was created by a cement mixing truck traveling in front of the sedan. The heavy vehicle apparently caused the temporary construction road surface to collapse.
Fire crews responded to the 9:47 a.m. incident between Aolele Street and the H1 Freeway exit 16.
The silver Matrix’s passenger side was left tilting into the hole, and the car’s airbag was deployed.
