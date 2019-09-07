Man found dead at Kalihi homeless camp

A 35-year-old male was found dead in Kalihi tonight at a homeless camp near 1570 Perry St.
There was at least one puncture wound to his neck, which may have involved domestic violence, according to an HPD spokesman.
An adult female suspect, believed to be a girlfriend, has been arrested.
