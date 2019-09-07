 Column: ʻĀ ke kukui, ʻauheʻe aku ka ʻelelū | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: ʻĀ ke kukui, ʻauheʻe aku ka ʻelelū

  • By Laiana Wong
  
  

There are concerns that the state will be deploying force to physically remove the protectors from Maunakea sometime soon. The best defense under kapu aloha is to cast light on all such actions. Read more



