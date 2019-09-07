 Man who fatally stabbed Marine sentenced to 20 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man who fatally stabbed Marine sentenced to 20 years

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A circuit judge Friday sentenced an 18-year-old, who at age 16 fatally stabbed a Kaneohe Bay Marine in Waikiki, to 20 years’ imprisonment according to the terms of a plea deal. Read more

