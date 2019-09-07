 University of Hawaii soccer team beats North Dakota State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii soccer team beats North Dakota State

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kelci Sumida scored the game-winning goal on a header in the 26th minute and the Hawaii soccer team recorded its third straight shutout in a 1-0 win at North Dakota State in Fargo, N.D., on Friday night. Read more

